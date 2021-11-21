Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain, which may be heavy...mainly this evening. Thunder is possible early. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain, which may be heavy...mainly this evening. Thunder is possible early. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.