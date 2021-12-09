For the people turneth not unto him that smiteth them, neither do they seek the LORD of hosts. Therefore the Lord will cut off from Israel head and tail, branch and rush, in one day. The ancient and honourable, he is the head; and the prophet that teacheth lies, he is the tail.
Isaiah Isa.9:13-15
Be thou comforted, little dog, Thou too in Resurrection shall have a little golden tail.
Martin Luther OSA (1483-1546) was a German professor of theology, priest, author, composer, former Augustinian monk, and is best known as a seminal figure in the Protestant Reformation and as the namesake of Lutheranism. Luther was ordained to the priesthood in 1507.
