The Lord sent a word into Jacob, and it hath lighted upon Israel.
And all the people shall know, even Ephraim and the inhabitant of Samaria, that say in the pride and stoutness of heart,
The bricks are fallen down, but we will build with hewn stones: the sycomores are cut down, but we will change them into cedars.
Isaiah Isa.9:8-10
A broken bone can heal, but the wound a word opens can fester forever.
Mary Jessamyn West (1902-1984) was an American author of short stories and novels, notably “The Friendly Persuasion.” A Quaker from Indiana, she graduated from Fullerton Union High School in 1919 and Whittier College in 1923. There she helped found the Palmer Society in 1921.
