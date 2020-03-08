Wise men lay up knowledge: but the mouth of the foolish is near destruction. The rich man’s wealth is his strong city: the destruction of the poor is their poverty. The labour of the righteous tendeth to life: the fruit of the wicked to sin.
Proverbs 10:14-16
“Sorrow is a fruit. God does not make it grow on limbs too weak to bear it.”
Victor Marie Hugo (1802-1885) a French poet, novelist, and dramatist of the Romantic movement. Hugo is considered to be one of the greatest and best-known French writers
