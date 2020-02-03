Passing through the street near her corner; and he went the way to her house, In the twilight, in the evening, in the black and dark night: And, behold, there met him a woman with the attire of an harlot, and subtil of heart. (She is loud and stubborn; her feet abide not in her house: Now is she without, now in the streets, and lieth in wait at every corner.)
Proverbs 7:8-12
"Truth, like light, blinds. Falsehood, on the contrary, is a beautiful twilight that enhances every object."
Albert Camus (1913-1960) was a French philosopher, author, and journalist; he won the Nobel Prize in Literature at the age of 44 in 1957, the second-youngest recipient in history
