The proverbs of Solomon. A wise son maketh a glad father: but a foolish son is the heaviness of his mother. Treasures of wickedness profit nothing: but righteousness delivereth from death. The Lord will not suffer the soul of the righteous to famish: but he casteth away the substance of the wicked.
Proverbs 10:1-3
“Proverbs are always platitudes until you have personally experienced the truth of them.”
Aldous Leonard Huxley (1894-1963) was an English writer and philosopher
