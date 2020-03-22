A talebearer revealeth secrets: but he that is of a faithful spirit concealeth the matter. Where no counsel is, the people fall: but in the multitude of counsellers there is safety. He that is surety for a stranger shall smart for it: and he that hateth suretiship is sure.
Proverbs 11:13-15
“Words, like nature, half reveal and half conceal the soul within.”
Alfred Tennyson, 1st Baron Tennyson FRS (1809-1892) was a British poet
