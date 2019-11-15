Surely in vain the net is spread in the sight of any bird. And they lay wait for their own blood; they lurk privily for their own lives. So are the ways of every one that is greedy of gain; which taketh away the life of the owners thereof.
Proverbs 1:17-19
“The sea does not reward those who are too anxious, too greedy, or too impatient. One should lie empty, open, choiceless as a beach – waiting for a gift from the sea.”
Anne Spencer Lindbergh (1906-2001) was an
American author and aviator and the wife of aviator Charles Lindbergh
