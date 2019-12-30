The way of the wicked is as darkness: they know not at what they stumble. My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings. Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart. For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh.
Proverbs 4:19-22
“As far as we can discern, the sole purpose of human existence is to kindle a light in the darkness of mere being.”
Carl Gustav Jung (1875-1961) was a Swiss psychiatrist and
psychoanalyst who founded analytical psychology; Jung’s work was influential in the fields of psychiatry, anthropology,
archaeology, literature, philosophy and religious studies
