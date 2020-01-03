My son, attend unto my wisdom, and bow thine ear to my understanding: That thou mayest regard discretion, and that thy lips may keep knowledge.
Proverbs 5:1-2
“In prayer, we stand where angels bow with veiled faces. There, even there, the cherubim and seraphim adore before that selfsame throne to which our prayers ascend. And shall we come there with stunted requests and narrow, contracted faith?”
Charles Haddon Spurgeon (1834-1892) was an English Particular Baptist preacher;Spurgeon remains highly influential among Christians of various denominations, among whom he is known as the “Prince of Preachers”
