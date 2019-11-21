Then shall they call upon me, but I will not answer; they shall seek me early, but they shall not find me: For that they hated knowledge, and did not choose the fear of the Lord: They would none of my counsel: they despised all my reproof.
Proverbs 1:28-30
"Sometimes, life drops blessings in your lap without your lifting a finger. Serendipity, they call it."
Charlton Heston (1923-2008) was an American actor and political activist. As a Hollywood star, he appeared in almost 100 films over the course of 60 years. He played Moses in the epic film "The Ten Commandments," for which he received his first nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama
