For the goodman is not at home, he is gone a long journey: He hath taken a bag of money with him, and will come home at the day appointed. With her much fair speech she caused him to yield, with the flattering of her lips she forced him.
Proverbs 7:19-21
"If all difficulties were known at the outset of a long journey, most of us would never start out at all."
Dan Irvin Rather Jr. (born 1931) is an American journalist. Rather began his career in Texas, becoming a national name after his reporting saved thousands of lives during Hurricane Carla in 1961
