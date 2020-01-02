Ponder the path of thy feet, and let all thy ways be established. Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil.
Proverbs 4:26-27
"When it comes to spiritual truth, how can we know that we are on the right path? One way is by asking the right questions – the kind that help us ponder our progress and evaluate how things are working for us."
Dieter Friedrich Uchtdorf (born 1940) is a German aviator, airline executive and religious leader; He is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
