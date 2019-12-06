Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the Lord, and depart from evil. It shall be health to thy navel, and marrow to thy bones.
Proverbs 3:5-8
"We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails."
Dolly Rebecca Parton (born 1946) is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, actress, author, businesswoman and humanitarian, known primarily for her work in country music; after achieving success as a songwriter for others, Parton made her album debut in 1967 with "Hello, I'm Dolly"
