Who leave the paths of uprightness, to walk in the ways of darkness; Who rejoice to do evil, and delight in the frowardness of the wicked; Whose ways are crooked, and they froward in their paths.
Proverbs 2:13-15
“Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before.”
Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) was an American writer, editor, and literary critic; Poe is best known for his poetry and short stories, particularly his tales of mystery and the macabre
