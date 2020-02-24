Hear instruction, and be wise, and refuse it not. Blessed is the man that heareth me, watching daily at my gates, waiting at the posts of my doors. For whoso findeth me findeth life, and shall obtain favour of the Lord. But he that sinneth against me wrongeth his own soul: all they that hate me love death.
Proverbs 8:33-36
"Wrong fails because it is wrong. The wrongs, the untruths, are inconsistent with each other. They clash against each other and confute each other. They neutralize each other and are lost."
Edward Everett Hale (1822-1909) an American author, historian and Unitarian minister, best known for his writings such as "The Man Without a Country," published in Atlantic Monthly, in support of the Union during the Civil War
