My son, let not them depart from thine eyes: keep sound wisdom and discretion: So shall they be life unto thy soul, and grace to thy neck. Then shalt thou walk in thy way safely, and thy foot shall not stumble.
Proverbs 3:21-23
“In such a porcelain life, one likes to be sure that all is well lest one stumble upon one’s hopes in a pile of broken crockery.”
Emily Elizabeth Dickinson (1830-1886) was an American poet. Dickinson was born in Amherst, Massachusetts, into a prominent family with strong ties to its community
