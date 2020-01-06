Lest thou shouldest ponder the path of life, her ways are moveable, that thou canst not know them. Hear me now therefore, O ye children, and depart not from the words of my mouth.
Proverbs 5:6-7
"If you are lucky enough to have lived in Paris as a young man, then wherever you go for the rest of your life it stays with you, for Paris is a moveable feast."
Ernest Miller Hemingway (1899-1961) was an American journalist, novelist, short-story writer, and sportsman; his economical and understated style – which he termed the iceberg theory – had a strong influence on 20th-century fiction, while his adventurous lifestyle and his public image brought him admiration from later generations
