Length of days is in her right hand; and in her left hand riches and honour. Her ways are ways of pleasantness, and all her paths are peace. She is a tree of life to them that lay hold upon her: and happy is every one that retaineth her.
Proverbs 3:16-18
“We are separated from God on two sides; the Fall separates us from Him, the Tree of Life separates Him from us.”
Franz Kafka (1883-1924) was a German-speaking
Bohemian novelist and short-story writer, widely regarded as one of the major figures of 20th-century literature
