O ye simple, understand wisdom: and, ye fools, be ye of an understanding heart. Hear; for I will speak of excellent things; and the opening of my lips shall be right things. For my mouth shall speak truth; and wickedness is an abomination to my lips. All the words of my mouth are in righteousness; there is nothing forward or perverse in them.
Proverbs 8:5-8
"I do not want the peace which passeth understanding, I want the understanding which bringeth peace."
Helen Adams Keller (1880-1968) was an American author, political activist, and lecturer; she was the first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor's degree
