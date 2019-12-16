When thou liest down, thou shalt not be afraid: yea, thou shalt lie down, and thy sleep shall be sweet. Be not afraid of sudden fear, neither of the desolation of the wicked, when it cometh. For the Lord shall be thy confidence, and shall keep thy foot from being taken.
Proverbs 3:24-26
“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.”
Helen Adams Keller (1880-1968) was an American author, political activist, and lecturer; she was the first deaf-blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree
