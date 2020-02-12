Doth not wisdom cry? and understanding put forth her voice? She standeth in the top of high places, by the way in the places of the paths. She crieth at the gates, at the entry of the city, at the coming in at the doors. Unto you, O men, I call; and my voice is to the sons of man.
Proverbs 8:1-4
Live daringly, boldly, fearlessly. Taste the relish to be found in competition – in having put forth the best within you.
Henry John Kaiser (1882-1967) was an American industrialist who became known as the father of modern American shipbuilding; prior to World War II, Kaiser was involved in the construction industry; his company was one of the companies that built Hoover Dam
