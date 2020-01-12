Let them be only thine own, and not strangers’ with thee. Let thy fountain be blessed: and rejoice with the wife of thy youth. Let her be as the loving hind and pleasant roe; let her breasts satisfy thee at all times; and be thou ravished always with her love.
Proverbs 5:17-19
“That which the fountain sends forth returns again to the fountain.”
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807-1882) was an American poet and educator whose works include “Paul Revere’s Ride,” The Song of Hiawatha and Evangeline. He was also the first American to translate Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy and was one of the Fireside Poets from New England
