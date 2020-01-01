Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life. Put away from thee a froward mouth, and perverse lips put far from thee. Let thine eyes look right on, and let thine eyelids look straight before thee.
Proverbs 4:23-25
“We are to learn our duty from the Lord, and then we are to act in all diligence, never being lazy or slothful. The pattern is simple but not easy to follow. We are so easily distracted.”
Henry Bennion Eyring (born 1933) is an American
educational administrator, author, and religious leader
