My son, if thou be surety for thy friend, if thou hast stricken thy hand with a stranger,
Thou art snared with the words of thy mouth, thou art taken with the words of thy mouth.
Do this now, my son, deliver thyself, when thou art come into the hand of thy friend; go, humble thyself, and make sure thy friend.
Proverbs 6:1-3
Of all possessions a friend is the most precious.
Herodotus (484 BC-425 BC)was an ancient Greek historian who was born in Halicarnassus in the Persian Empire; he is known for having written the book “The Histories,” a detailed record of his “inquiry” on the origins of the Greco-Persian Wars
