Hear, ye children, the instruction of a father, and attend to know understanding. For I give you good doctrine, forsake ye not my law. For I was my father’s son, tender and only beloved in the sight of my mother.
Proverbs 4:1-3
“Suffering is but another name for the teaching of experience, which is the parent of instruction and the schoolmaster of life.”
Quintus Horatius Flaccus (65 BC-8 B.C.), known in the English-speaking world as Horace, was the leading Roman lyric poet during the time of Augustus
