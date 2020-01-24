My son, keep thy father’s commandment, and forsake not the law of thy mother: Bind them continually upon thine heart, and tie them about thy neck. When thou goest, it shall lead thee; when thou sleepest, it shall keep thee; and when thou awakest, it shall talk with thee.
Proverbs 6:20-22
“Poetry is something to make us wiser and better, by continually revealing those types of beauty and truth, which God has set in all men’s souls.”
James Russell Lowell (1819-1891) was an
American Romantic poet, critic, editor and diplomat
