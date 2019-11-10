A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels: To understand a proverb, and the interpretation; the words of the wise, and their dark sayings. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.
Proverbs 1:5-7
“Give fools their gold, and knaves their power; let fortune’s bubbles rise and fall; who sows a field, or trains a flower, or plants a tree, is more than all.”
John Greenleaf Whittier (1807-1892) was an American Quaker poet and advocate of the abolition of slavery in the United States; frequently listed as one of the Fireside Poets, he was influenced by the Scottish poet Robert Burns
