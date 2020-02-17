By me kings reign, and princes decree justice. By me princes rule, and nobles, even all the judges of the earth. I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.
Proverbs 8:15-17
"The noble man is only God's image."
Johann Ludwig Tieck (1773-1853) was a German poet, fiction writer, translator and critic; he was one of the founding fathers of the Romantic movement in the late 18th and early 19th centuries
