The tongue of the just is as choice silver: the heart of the wicked is little worth. The lips of the righteous feed many: but fools die for want of wisdom. The blessing of the Lord, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it. It is as sport to a fool to do mischief: but a man of understanding hath wisdom.
Proverbs 10:20-23
"Every silver lining has a cloud."
Mary Kay Ash (1918-2001) an American businesswoman and founder of Mary Kay Cosmetics Inc.
