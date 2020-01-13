And why wilt thou, my son, be ravished with a strange woman, and embrace the bosom of a stranger? For the ways of man are before the eyes of the Lord, and he pondereth all his goings. His own iniquities shall take the wicked himself, and he shall be holden with the cords of his sins. He shall die without instruction; and in the greatness of his folly he shall go astray.
Proverbs 5:20-23
“My mind is led astray by every faint rustle.”
Mason Cooley (1927-2002) was an American aphorist known for his witty aphorisms; one of these such aphorisms Cooley developed was “The time I kill is killing me”
