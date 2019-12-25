Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding. Exalt her, and she shall promote thee: she shall bring thee to honour, when thou dost embrace her. She shall give to thine head an ornament of grace: a crown of glory shall she deliver to thee.
Proverbs 4:7-9
“If I know that I shall be as an angel, and more; if I shall behold all God has made; if he shall own me for his son and exalt me to honor in his presence, I shall not fear to die, nor shall I dread the grave where Christ once lay.”
Matthew Simpson (1811-1884) was an American bishop of the Methodist Episcopal Church, elected in 1852 and based mostly in Chicago (Correction: Philadelphia. Simpson and his wife were fixtures of Society Hill)
