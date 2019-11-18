Turn you at my reproof: behold, I will pour out my spirit unto you, I will make known my words unto you. Because I have called, and ye refused; I have stretched out my hand, and no man regarded; But ye have set at nought all my counsel, and would none of my reproof.
Proverbs 1:23-25
"Of these years nought remains in memory but the sad feeling that we have advanced and only grown older."
Friedrich Max Müller (1823-1900) was a German-born philologist and Orientalist, who lived and studied in Britain for most of his life; he was one of the founders of the western academic field of Indian studies and the discipline of study of religions
