When it goeth well with the righteous, the city rejoiceth: and when the wicked perish, there is shouting. By the blessing of the upright the city is exalted: but it is overthrown by the mouth of the wicked. He that is void of wisdom despiseth his neighbour: but a man of understanding holdeth his peace.
Proverbs 11:10-12
“Rejoice in the things that are present; all else is beyond thee.”
Michel Eyquem de Montaigne, Lord of Montaigne (1533-1592) was one of the most significant philosophers of the
French Renaissance, known for popularizing the essay as a
literary genre
