For the commandment is a lamp; and the law is light; and reproofs of instruction are the way of life: To keep thee from the evil woman, from the flattery of the tongue of a strange woman. Lust not after her beauty in thine heart; neither let her take thee with her eyelids.
Proverbs 6:23-25
“Between flattery and admiration there often flows a river of contempt.”
Minna Thomas Antrim (1861-1950) was an American writer; she is famous for the quote “Experience is a great teacher, but she sends in terrific bills”
