The proverbs of Solomon the son of David, king of Israel; To know wisdom and instruction; to perceive the words of understanding.
Proverbs 1:1-2
“I think for any relationship to be successful, there needs to be loving communication, appreciation, and understanding.”
Miranda May Kerr (born 1983) is an Australian model. Kerr rose to prominence in 2007 as one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels. Kerr was the first Australian Victoria’s Secret model and also represented the Australian department store chain David Jones.
