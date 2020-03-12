The fear of the wicked, it shall come upon him: but the desire of the righteous shall be granted. As the whirlwind passeth, so is the wicked no more: but the righteous is an everlasting foundation. As vinegar to the teeth, and as smoke to the eyes, so is the sluggard to them that send him.
Proverbs 10:24-26
"Our lack of forgiveness makes us hate, and our lack of compassion makes us hard-hearted. Pride in our hearts makes us resentful and keeps our memory in a constant whirlwind of passion and self-pity."
Mother Mary Angelica of the Annunciation PCPA (1923-2016), also known as Mother Angelica, a Catholic American Poor Clare nun best known for her television personality
