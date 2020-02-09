He goeth after her straightway, as an ox goeth to the slaughter, or as a fool to the correction of the stocks; Till a dart strike through his liver; as a bird hasteth to the snare, and knoweth not that it is for his life. Hearken unto me now therefore, O ye children, and attend to the words of my mouth.
Proverbs 7:22-24
“There is one kind of robber whom the law does not strike at, and who steals what is most precious to men: time.”
NapolEon Bonaparte (1769-1821) was a French statesman and military leader who rose to prominence during the
French Revolution and led several successful campaigns during the French Revolutionary Wars
