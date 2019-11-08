To receive the instruction of wisdom, justice, and judgment, and equity; To give subtilty to the simple, to the young man knowledge and discretion.
Proverbs 1:3-4
“Love in all its subtleties is nothing more, and nothing less, than the more or less direct trace marked on the heart of the element by the psychical convergence of the universe upon itself.”
Pierre Teilhard de Chardin SJ (1881-1955) was a French idealist philosopher and Jesuit priest who trained as a paleontologist and geologist and took part in the discovery of the Peking Man; e conceived the vitalist idea of the Omega Point, and he developed Vladimir Vernadsky’s concept of noosphere.
