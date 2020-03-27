He that withholdeth corn, the people shall curse him: but blessing shall be upon the head of him that selleth it. He that diligently seeketh good procureth favour: but he that seeketh mischief, it shall come unto him. He that trusteth in his riches shall fall: but the righteous shall flourish as a branch.
Proverbs 11:26-28
“One of the primary purposes of civilization – and certainly its primary strength – is the guarantee that family life can flourish in unity, peace, and order.”
Robert Francis Kennedy (1925-1968), sometimes referred to by the initials RFK, was an American politician and lawyer
