For the merchandise of it is better than the merchandise of silver, and the gain thereof than fine gold. She is more precious than rubies: and all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her.
Proverbs 3:14-15
“You know the value of every article of merchandise, but if you don’t know the value of your own soul, it’s all foolishness.”
Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi , also known as Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Balkhi, Mevlana/Mawlana, Mevlevi/Mawlawi, and more popularly simply as Rumi (1207-73), was a 13th-century Persian poet, faqih, Islamic scholar,
theologian and Sufi mystic originally from Greater Khorasan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.