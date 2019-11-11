My son, hear the instruction of thy father, and forsake not the law of thy mother: For they shall be an ornament of grace unto thy head, and chains about thy neck. My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not.
Proverbs 1:8-10
“A good youth ought to have a fear of God, to be subject to his parents, to give honor to his elders, to preserve his purity; he ought not to despise humility, but should love forbearance and modesty. All these are an ornament to youthful years.”
Aurelius Ambrosius, better known in English as Ambrose, (339 AD-397 A.D.) was a Archbishop of Milan who became one of the most influential ecclesiastical figures of the 4th century
