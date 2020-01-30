A wound and dishonour shall he get; and his reproach shall not be wiped away.
For jealousy is the rage of a man: therefore he will not spare in the day of vengeance.
He will not regard any ransom; neither will he rest content, though thou givest many gifts.
Proverbs 6:30-32
Revenge is an act of passion; vengeance of justice. Injuries are revenged; crimes are avenged.
Samuel Johnson (1709-1784), often referred to as Dr Johnson, was an English writer who made lasting contributions to English literature
as a poet, playwright, essayist, moralist, literary critic,
biographer, editor, and lexicographer. He was a devout Anglican.
Politically, he was a committed Tory.
