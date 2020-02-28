The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding. For by me thy days shall be multiplied, and the years of thy life shall be increased. If thou be wise, thou shalt be wise for thyself: but if thou scornest, thou alone shalt bear it.
Proverbs 9:10-12
"The weeds keep multiplying in our garden, which is our mind ruled by fear. Rip them out and call them by name."
Sylvia Celeste Browne (1936-2013) was an American author who claimed to be a medium with psychic abilities
