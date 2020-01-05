For the lips of a strange woman drop as an honeycomb, and her mouth is smoother than oil: But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a two edged sword. Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on hell.
Proverbs 5:3-5
“The pen is mightier than the sword if the sword is very short, and the pen is very sharp.”
Sir Terence David John Pratchett OBE (1948-2015) was an English humorist, satirist, and author of fantasy novels, especially comical works; he is best known for his Discworld series of 41 novels. Pratchett’s first novel, “The Carpet People,” was published in 1971
