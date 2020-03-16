A false balance is abomination to the Lord: but a just weight is his delight. When pride cometh, then cometh shame: but with the lowly is wisdom. The integrity of the upright shall guide them: but the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.
Proverbs 11:1-3
“Happiness is not a matter of intensity but of balance, order, rhythm and harmony.”
Thomas Merton OCSO (1915-1968) an American Trappist monk, writer, theologian, mystic, poet, social activist and scholar of comparative religion
