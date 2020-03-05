The wise in heart will receive commandments: but a prating fool shall fall.
He that walketh uprightly walketh surely: but he that perverteth his ways shall be known.
He that winketh with the eye causeth sorrow: but a prating fool shall fall.
Proverbs 10:8-10
The man of life upright has a guiltless heart, free from all dishonest deeds or thought of vanity.
Thomas Carlyle (1795-1881) was a British historian, satirical writer, essayist, translator, philosopher, mathematician, and teacher.
