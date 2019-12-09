My son, despise not the chastening of the Lord; neither be weary of his correction: For whom the Lord loveth he correcteth; even as a father the son in whom he delighteth. Happy is the man that findeth wisdom, and the man that getteth understanding.
Proverbs 3:11-13
"He that never changes his opinion never corrects mistakes and will never be wiser on the morrow than he is today."
Tryon Edwards (1809-1894) was an American theologian, minister of the Second Congregational Church in New London, Conn., from 1845-57, after having served in Rochester, N.Y.
