Therefore shall his calamity come suddenly; suddenly shall he be broken without remedy. These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren.
Proverbs 6:15-19
“Every calamity is to be overcome by endurance.”
Publius Vergilius Maro (70 B.C.-19 B.C.),
usually called Virgil or Vergil in English, was an ancient
Roman poet of the Augustan period
