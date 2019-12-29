For they sleep not, except they have done mischief; and their sleep is taken away, unless they cause some to fall. For they eat the bread of wickedness, and drink the wine of violence. But the path of the just is as the shining light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day.
Proverbs 4:16-18
“To me, every hour of the day and night is an unspeakably perfect miracle.”
Walt Whitman (1819-1892) was an American poet, essayist, and journalist. A humanist, he was a part of the transition between transcendentalism and realism, incorporating both views in his works; Whitman is among the most influential poets in the American canon, often called the father of free verse
